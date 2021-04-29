John Legend reveals why he and wife Chrissy Teigen shared their pregnancy loss on social media

In a recent chat on CBS This Morning, John Legend opened up about why they decided to share their grief with the world, even though he was initially hesitant.

It has been more than 6 months since John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen lost their third child - a son named Jack to miscarriage. At the time, Chrissy and John had shared this heartbreaking news on social media and it quickly made headlines. In a recent chat on CBS This Morning, the singer opened up about why they decided to share their grief with the world, even though he was initially hesitant.

He said, "You know, Chrissy always is more sharing that I am. I'm a bit more private. But what I've learned through that process is, first of all, how often this happens to so many other families around the world."

Revealing how it helped other people to cope with a similar kind of loss, Legend elaborated, "We felt a real sense of community by sharing it with other people. They felt seen by us, we felt seen by them, and I think it helps everyone deal with their grief when they know there are other people out there feeling it too."

He added, "I am so glad Chrissy's instinct was to share this, because it was really the right thing to do. I think it helps us get through it, and I think it helped other families going through the same thing get through it."

Recently, on a talk show appearance, Chrissy had revealed that after her miscarriage news, Meghan Markle had reached out to her since she also went through a similar situation last year.

