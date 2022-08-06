John Legend says friendship with Kanye West was ruined after the rapper ran for president: It became too much

John Legend is opening up about his current friendship status with Kanye West. The All of Me singer revealed that differences in their political ideals, Kanye's support for former US President Donald Trump and his own presidential campaign in 2020 were the reasons behind their strained relationship. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," Legend said in a sit-down on The Axe Files podcast.

The 43-year-old went on to share, via People "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship." Legend and West had previously been close and even collaborated on several records together. The Donda rapper has produced songs for Legend and both have also done featuring for each other on songs like 2005's Number One and 2008's It's Over.

Meanwhile, Legend also thinks that West was "not happy about" Legend not supporting and standing behind him after he announced that he was running for president in the 2020 elections. The singer added, "He was upset that I didn't support his run for presidency of the United States of America — for understandable reasons." He continued, "I wasn't alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven't been close since then."

However, this is not the first time Legend has opened u about his lost friendship with Kanye West. Previously, in 2020, Legend told UK's The Sunday Times that the rift was not because of their political differences but rather the natural course of their lives.

