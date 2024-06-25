John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'All For Technology'; Reveals Why It Is A Great Parenting Resource

Popular EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) awardee John Legend wears several hats in his life. Apart from his massively successful career, he is also a family man with four adorable kids. In a recent chat with PEOPLE, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, talked about how the couple lets their kids use learning apps to keep them busy and entertained.

"We do a lot of learning apps for them that we think are great," the mother of four told the publication, further stating that their daughter Luna is currently learning Spanish on Duolingo, a popular language app. She added that, as a parent, she is happy and considers technology a wonderful opportunity for the kids.

Chrissy Teigen supports using technology for her kids

Chrissy Teigen is an ideal mom to her four children, Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren. She stated that she appreciates what digital entertainment can offer for her kids. "Honestly, I'm all for technology. I know a lot of people have big reactions to iPad time or TV time and things like that."

Furthermore, she said that since the kids are packed during the week, she lets them enjoy some downtime during the weekend. Teigen further added that her son Miles, for instance, is currently interested in the online game Roblox, which provides a way for the mother-son duo to connect.

Later, she also admitted that her son is currently interested in similar things as she was as a child, and that makes them immensely happy. "I still game. I still have my Nintendo Switch ... I grew up being online and I grew up with a lot of games, so I don't mind them having fun with things like that too," she added.

More on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

All Of Me singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen first met on the sets of his music video in 2006. The singer proposed to the model in December 2011 while vacationing in the Maldives and the duo tied the knot in 2014 in Italy.

Even after a decade of being together, the couple never shies away from showing their love and keeps sharing beautiful snippets of their family on Instagram. Teigen recently spent some quality time with their eldest two kids abroad on a family trip to Paris and she shared a series of snaps of them on social media. Currently, the family of six resides in a lavish Beverly Hills mansion worth a whopping $17.5 million.

