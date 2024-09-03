TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to murder and death.

In December 1980, at the age of 40, John Lennon, a former Beatle, was fatally murdered outside his apartment at The Dakota in New York City. Eight years before his untimely death, Lennon had discussed the risks of gun violence with a friend, revealing his awareness that strong political activity in the 1970s was a dangerous one.

One to One: John and Yoko, a lively and moving new documentary directed by Kevin Macdonald, centers on the love story of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, two mutually inspired artists from very different backgrounds. The documentary shows the couple relocating to New York in 1971 amidst political tension in America.

Much of the beginning of the Free the People Tour, which Lennon organized as a musical and political hybrid with activist Jerry Rubin. Lennon wanted to gather enough money to cover bail for those who couldn't afford it themselves, and the tour was supposed to end at the Republican Convention in August 1972.

In a disturbing retrospective documentary scene, John Lennon discusses the tour over the phone with drummer Jim Keltner. The Imagine singer is asked if he has any paranoia about people before the tour.

To this, he replies in the old clip, "What people? Do you mean people who are attempting to murder us or something similar? I'm not going to get myself shot. It will excite people in a unique way. But, er, you know, I’m still an artist, but a revolutionary artist, right?” He then acknowledged to a journalist that he had begun taping his own phone calls because he was feeling a little paranoid.

The documentary, which will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, features a combination of phone conversations and interviews, concert footage and historical videos, such as speeches by President Richard Nixon.

With home videos of Lennon and Ono with their son Sean included, the never-before-seen footage reveals a unique side of the music legend—one in which he lets his guard down completely when speaking to those who know him the most.

