John Lennon's Son Sean Thinks Prince Harry Has 'Earned Some Mockery' With His Memoir; See What Else He Has to Say About Spare

Sean Lennon, the son of singer John Lennon, took to X (formerly Twitter) to opine about Prince Harry’s memoir that was released last year. The Duke of Sussex wrote Spare, a memoir that chronicles his life after the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana, onto his time in the military and meeting with Meghan Markle, whom he later married.

The book opened up to mixed reviews from the critics, and Sean Lennon isn’t exactly in awe with the former royal’s confessional writeup.

Sean Lennon has only two words for the memoir: 'Spare me'

Sean posted his take on X, which read: “My long awaited review of Prince Harry’s autobiography is two words. ‘Spare Me.’” This spin on the title review was not appreciated by fellow users, who were quick to call out Sean, who is also a singer, in the comments section.

He did not necessarily take his words back, but further expanded the aspects that he disliked about the memoir. "I do empathize with him generally. But the way he whines and wangs on about things is really too much," reasoned Sean while responding to a commentator who likened him to a son of a "kind of a king," which is an obvious reference to Sean's father John Lennon and his massively popular band The Beatles.

“I’m just having a little fun. I think he’s earned some mockery. (I’m sure I have as well),” Sean added further.

Commenters disagree

Another commentator accused him of ripping off his father’s success, to which the 48-year-old replied, “Yes, but at least I don’t have a shriveled old uterus and the personality of used toilet tissue.”

A third one compared the book’s success to Sean’s apparent failed career, saying that the latter has not sold anything “close to that,” to which he replied with a reminder of his Oscar win this year. Sean accepted the Academy Award for Best Animated Short for War Is Over!, which he co-wrote.

Sean was born to John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono, five years before Lennon was fatally shot in 1980. Like his father, Sean followed a musical route, releasing his solo debut Into The Sun in 1998.

