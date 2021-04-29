John Mayer to get own talk show? Your Body Is a Wonderland singer to host Paramount’s Later With John Mayer

According to recent reports, John Mayer will reportedly get his own talk show soon! Scroll down for details on the project.

Music icon John Mayer may soon be hosting his very own talk show soon! The 43-year-old entertainer is nearing a new deal with Paramount+ to host a late-night talk and performance show, Variety recently reported. Titled Later With John Mayer, the show is being pitched as “a series featuring performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians.”

The show is based on the same format as BBC’s long-running late-night talk show Later with Jolls Holland. Later With John Mayer would run as a weekly show on the streaming service. The plan is also to have specials from John‘s show air periodically on CBS. While Mayer or his team hasn’t officially commented on this news, fans are gearing up to see the icon on the silver screen.

In other news, the star was recently subject to backlash by Swifties after he joined Tik Tok. “Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?” John asked before finally managing to figure out how to use TikTok in his first post. In the comments section, fans lashed out against the star. “You’re not safe here John,” one wrote.

If you didn’t know, the pair were rumoured to have dated around 2009 to 2010 (although it was never officially confirmed), and their relationship is allegedly the subject of her scathing Speak Now song “Dear John,” with many fans quoting the lyrics at him. He then uploaded footage of himself in an imaginary conversation as he nodded his head and tried to squeeze a word in while pretending to take in criticism. “POV: You’re berating me and I’m hearing you out,” he captioned the post. “hello mr old man victim complex,” a top comment read.

