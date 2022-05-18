John Mayer, Kelly Rizzo, John Stamos and more remember late actor Bob Saget on his 66th birthday

It's a bittersweet day for Bob Saget lovers. On Tuesday, friends and relatives of the late comedian and "Full House" actor took to Instagram to mark what would have been his 66th birthday. "Happy Birthday, Bob," John Mayer said on Instagram, referring to the late Full House actor, who passed away abruptly on January 9.

Mayer continued, "We all miss you terribly down here. Though the days without you keep growing, so too does our grasp on everything we adore and admire about you, the love we learned to share because of your example, and the endless joy you gave at all times to the world around you." Meanwhile, Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, uploaded a compilation of images and videos from a vacation to Mexico last year. Rizzo added that the couple used to take a trip to coincide with both of their birthdays, which were just two days apart. “This last trip was so special,” she wrote. “You never know when something is going to be ‘the last’ time." Check out their tributes below:

Saget’s former Full House co-stars also made tributes. Candace Cameron Bure posted a black-and-white image of herself with Saget, writing, “I miss you. Do I still say happy birthday? I don’t know how this works, but I’m celebrating you today, however badly my heart hurts." Meanwhile, John Stamos posted a throwback photo with the late actor and penned an emotional note. Check out below:

Meanwhile, Saget came to prominence in 1987, when he was hired as Danny Tanner on Full House. He rose to prominence two years later as the host of America's Funniest Home Videos. He, unfortunately, passed away in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, in January. The cause of death was first unclear, but an autopsy found head trauma, according to his family, as per ET Canada.

ALSO READ:Kelly Rizzo shares final conversation with late husband Bob Saget in an emotional interview: It was all love