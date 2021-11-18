John Mayer now ‘haunted’ by 2010 romance with Taylor Swift as he anticipates her next release

After Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version) recently, she’s putting all her old boyfriends on blast! While the singer has only released All Too Well from the album till now, which puts focus on her 2010 whirlwind romance with Jake Gyllenhaal, she will soon drop all tracks of her infamous album.

In anticipation of what’s coming, Taylor’s ex John Mayer, who was briefly linked to Swift, 31, from 2009 to 2010, is trying his best to not come under fire! An insider close to Mayer spoke to US Weekly and said: “John is trying his best to avoid the attention he’s been getting from Taylor’s new album. He’s not going to make any public comments directly related to her songs or album.” The insider also joked that the past few days have seemed like 2010 “is coming back to haunt him.” If you didn’t know, the 44-year-old singer is believed to be the subject of Taylor’s song Dear John.

Back in 2012, Mayer spoke to Rolling Stone about the song and said: “It made me feel terrible. It was a really lousy thing to do,” claiming he “didn’t deserve” to be called out by Swift. He alleged that he “never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off guard” before the track was released.

After the release of All Too Well, where Swift dropped a bunch of Easter Eggs about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, fans believed that Mayer would be next on the chopping block. One fan tweeted on Friday: “No, but she was king to Jake, John Mayer had his name in the song title, he’s dead I’m afraid.” Another added: “Don’t get too comfortable, your day is coming @JohnMayer.”

