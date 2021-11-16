John Mayer seemingly RESPONDS to a hateful message from ex Taylor Swift's fan

After the release of Taylor Swift's 10-minute song All Too Well which is hinted at her ex Jake Gyllenhaal, fans have now been trending her other ex, John Mayer's name as well. Although things went slightly out of hand after a Swiftie DMed Mayer a hateful message, wishing that he was dead and seemingly received a response in return from the singer.

Mayer appeared to write back to the fan's DM and wrote, "It’s John. I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple of days, I decided to chose your message at random to reply to." He further added, "I'm not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?" The fan DM consisted of a hash message that said, "f**k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something", via Just Jared.

Following John's unexpected response, the fan apologised mentioning that they didn't expect him to read the message and that it was all a part of a bet with a friend. This further received a message from Mayer who added, "So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?"

After the fan who DMed him apologised again and stated that they are hoping not to get sued for it, Mayer assured them that he's not upset and concluded saying, "Go forth and live happy and healthy!"

For the unreversed, Mayer and Swift briefly dated in 2009. It has also been rumoured that Mayer was the subject of her song "Dear John" from the album Speak Now which was released in 2010.

ALSO READ: Here's where Jake Gyllenhaal was amid ex Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film release