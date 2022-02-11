John Mayer stops concert midway to help a fan with medical issue

Singers have learnt their lesson after the Astro World tragic controversy. Recently, while performing at Small Stage Series Concert for SiriusXM on Wednesday, i.e. February 9, John Mayer stopped his performance temporarily to help a fan struggling in the crowd that needed medical help. The New Light singer asked the staff attending the concert-goer, "Are they conscious? Give me thumbs up if they're alert," via ET.

The Grammy Award winner quickly caught on when someone in the crowd was not giving him accurate information and gave him a supposed green light, he remarked, "You need an AED [automated external defibrillator]? Well, that's not somebody who's alert!" He then contemplated and after a brief pause continued, "I'm going to step off stage for a second." The crowd cheered this decision by Mayer and he stepped out of the limelight. Mayer did not return until he made sure the fan was taken care of.

Mayer then came back and informed the crowd that the patient was okay and had even given passed him a thumbs-up before exiting the venue. Mayer's quick response during his performance has delighted fans and the public opinion on the singer-songwriter has been extremely positive as netizens have since the incident raved about Mayer's humanity and sincerity.

Meanwhile, the audience also took to social media and pointed out that the Covid protocols were stricter at Mayer's concert than at the Oscars with proper vaccination and proof of final vaccine dose compulsory, netizens hailed Mayer and his decisions in the light of recent events.

ALSO READ VIDEO: John Mayer tearfully remembers Bob Saget as he and Jeff Ross retrieve the late actor's car