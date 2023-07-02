John Mayer to open for Ed Sheeran days after Taylor Swift defends him; Here’s how swifties reacted

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour is about to get a star-studded twist! The highly anticipated stadium shows in Massachusetts this weekend will feature an exciting replacement for the former opening act Khalid, who met with a car accident last week. Fans can look forward to witness the soulful John Mayer and the talented country group Little Big Town take the stage at Gillette Stadium, as confirmed by the venue itself.

ALSO READ: Is Ed Sheeran set to 'quit' music? Singer reacts to plagiarism accusation

Taylor Swift's connection to Ed Sheeran's concert

The announcement of John Mayer joining Ed Sheeran as an opening act on his stadium shows has sparked a flurry of excitement and speculation, particularly among fans of Sheeran's close friend, Taylor Swift. The dynamic between Sheeran and Swift is quite well known, and Swifties wasted no time sharing their thoughts on Mayer's inclusion.

Adding fuel to the fire is the impending release of Swift's highly anticipated album Speak Now on July 7. Fans couldn't help but draw connections to Mayer with the track Dear John, widely believed to be a pointed response to their past romantic entanglement. The timing seems almost too perfect, igniting a mix of curiosity and anticipation among Swift's devoted fanbase.

Taking to social media, one Twitter user mused about the potential reception Mayer might receive from the audience, pondering whether he would face an onslaught of boos or a more gracious welcome. Meanwhile, another fan humorously pointed out the irony of Mayer serving as an opener while Swift continues to sell out stadiums with her own headline shows.

ALSO READ: Why did Ed Sheeran compare Harry Styles to Taylor Swift? Find out

Did Taylor Swift forgive John Mayer?

A few days ago, while performing at a concert in Minneapolis, Taylor Swift took a heartfelt moment on stage to assure her fans that she has moved on from the emotions tied to her song Dear John.

At 33 years old, she emphasized her growth and maturity, stating that she no longer cares about events that happened when she was 19. Swift clarified that re-recording her album Speak Now was about reclaiming ownership of her music, not about reigniting past grudges. message resonated with her audience, highlighting her resilience and personal growth.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift urges fans to act with ‘kindness and gentleness’ ahead of Speak Now Taylor’s Version's release