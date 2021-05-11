John Mayer's heartfelt birthday message saying 'care for you' to Cazzie David fuels dating rumours

John Mayer wished Cazzie David with a heartfelt message on her birthday and now fans are speculating if the duo is romantically involved

John Mayer recently took to Instagram to wish Cazzie David on her birthday and the singer's sweet message has been fuelling dating rumours between the two. After grabbing eyeballs as the duo stepped out for a dinner earlier this month, Mayer's recent post seems to have given fans another reason to speculate a romantic relationship between them. Sharing a picture of Cazzie on his Instagram story, Mayer's birthday message for her hinted at their close bond.

Along with a picture of Cazzie where she is seen casually dressed along with her dog, Mayer wrote, "Happy birthday @cazziedavid. I care for you a great deal! Enjoy your special day." Cazzie is comedian Larry David's daughter and is known to be a best-selling author as well as for her act on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

Cazzie turned 27 on May 10. While Mayer and her have sparked romance rumours since they were seen grabbing dinner together, neither of them have made any official reference to a relationship. David was previously in a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.

While Cazzie reposted Mayer's story on her Instagram account, she did not comment on the post. According to E!, John and Cazzie have been friends for a long time and David had also appeared in one of the singer's Instagram Live video back in October 2018, where he spilled some shocking details about his love life. The Gravity singer is known to have dated several A-list personalities including Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Aniston.

