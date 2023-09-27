John Mulaney announces 18-city U.S. standup comedy tour: City, dates and everything else you need to know

Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney is hitting the road once again, bringing his hilarious new show to 18 cities across the United States

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Sep 27, 2023   |  02:42 PM IST  |  903
John Mulaney (imdb)
John Mulaney (imdb)

Key Highlight

  • John Mulaney ia about to embark on a solo tour
  • John Mulaney In Concert is set to kick off on November 2

John Mulaney, the renowned Emmy-winning comedian, embarks on a solo tour in partnership with Live Nation. The tour, titled "John Mulaney In Concert," promises to deliver side-splitting comedy as Mulaney takes the stage to showcase his latest material. With a career that has seen him rise to prominence through stand-up specials, Emmy nominations, and a variety of entertainment ventures, John Mulaney's return to the comedy circuit is highly anticipated.

Tour details and itinerary

"John Mulaney In Concert" is set to kick off on November 2, commencing at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, NY. The tour will then take Mulaney to various cities across the United States, including Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; Tampa, FL, and many more. The comedy journey will culminate in a grand New Year's Eve performance at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ, promising laughter to ring in the new year.

See the full schedule below


Thur Nov 02 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center*
Sat Nov 04 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Sat Nov 11 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater
Sun Nov 12 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
Thu Nov 16 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
Fri Nov 17 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center Theater* 
Sat Nov 18 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium*
Sun Nov 19 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
Thur Nov 30 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel*
Fri Dec 01 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

ALSO READ: Olivia Munn BLASTS media for speculating about split with John Mulaney amid pregnancy 

Sat Dec 02 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
Sun Dec 03 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Fri Dec 08 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Dec 09 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Thu Dec 14 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Fri Dec 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live 
Thu Dec 21 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
Sun Dec 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

John Mulaney's comedy legacy

John Mulaney's comedic prowess is not to be underestimated. His stand-up special "Baby J," released in April, earned him Emmy nominations in categories like Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. This marked his third Netflix stand-up special, following the success of "The Comeback Kid" (2015) and "Kid Gorgeous" (2018), which garnered him a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Mulaney's versatility extends beyond stand-up; his variety special, "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch," premiered on Netflix in 2019, showcasing his range and creativity.

Advertisement

From his early days as a Saturday Night Live writer to his co-creation of the iconic Stefon character with Bill Hader, John Mulaney has left an indelible mark on the comedy landscape. His tour promises to bring laughter and joy to audiences across the country as he continues to solidify his place among the comedy greats. With a diverse body of work that includes animated voice acting and memorable sitcom roles, Mulaney's return to live comedy is a treat fans won't want to miss.

ALSO READ: 15 Best Comedy Series on Netflix to Watch Right Now: From That '90s Show to Emily in Paris

Advertisement

FAQs

Are Olivia Munn and John Mulaney still together?
Yes
What happened to John Mulaney?
In September 2021, Mulaney announced that he and actress Olivia Munn were expecting a child. On November 24, 2021, Mulaney and Munn's son, Malcolm, was born. Mulaney and Tendler's divorce was finalized in January 2022. Mulaney has said that he believes in God.
Does John Mulaney do voice acting?
John Mulaney's career feels like it's been going on several tracks simultaneously for years now. His stand-up, his increasingly prolific work as a voice actor, and his rich history of guest-starring roles have all contributed to his status as one of today's leading comedy voices.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Deadline, Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!