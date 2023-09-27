John Mulaney announces 18-city U.S. standup comedy tour: City, dates and everything else you need to know

John Mulaney, the renowned Emmy-winning comedian, embarks on a solo tour in partnership with Live Nation. The tour, titled "John Mulaney In Concert," promises to deliver side-splitting comedy as Mulaney takes the stage to showcase his latest material. With a career that has seen him rise to prominence through stand-up specials, Emmy nominations, and a variety of entertainment ventures, John Mulaney's return to the comedy circuit is highly anticipated.

Tour details and itinerary

"John Mulaney In Concert" is set to kick off on November 2, commencing at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, NY. The tour will then take Mulaney to various cities across the United States, including Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; Tampa, FL, and many more. The comedy journey will culminate in a grand New Year's Eve performance at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ, promising laughter to ring in the new year.

See the full schedule below



Thur Nov 02 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center*

Sat Nov 04 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Sat Nov 11 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater

Sun Nov 12 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Thu Nov 16 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

Fri Nov 17 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center Theater*

Sat Nov 18 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium*

Sun Nov 19 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

Thur Nov 30 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel*

Fri Dec 01 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

ALSO READ: Olivia Munn BLASTS media for speculating about split with John Mulaney amid pregnancy

Sat Dec 02 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

Sun Dec 03 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Fri Dec 08 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Dec 09 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Thu Dec 14 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Dec 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Thu Dec 21 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Sun Dec 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

John Mulaney's comedy legacy

John Mulaney's comedic prowess is not to be underestimated. His stand-up special "Baby J," released in April, earned him Emmy nominations in categories like Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. This marked his third Netflix stand-up special, following the success of "The Comeback Kid" (2015) and "Kid Gorgeous" (2018), which garnered him a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Mulaney's versatility extends beyond stand-up; his variety special, "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch," premiered on Netflix in 2019, showcasing his range and creativity.

Advertisement

From his early days as a Saturday Night Live writer to his co-creation of the iconic Stefon character with Bill Hader, John Mulaney has left an indelible mark on the comedy landscape. His tour promises to bring laughter and joy to audiences across the country as he continues to solidify his place among the comedy greats. With a diverse body of work that includes animated voice acting and memorable sitcom roles, Mulaney's return to live comedy is a treat fans won't want to miss.

ALSO READ: 15 Best Comedy Series on Netflix to Watch Right Now: From That '90s Show to Emily in Paris