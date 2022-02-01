John Mulaney ANNOUNCES his return to host Saturday Night Live; Joins Five-Timers Club

John Mulaney is making his way back to Studio 8H! The 39-year-old comic revealed on Saturday that he will return to his Saturday Night Live origins as host of the late-night comedy sketch series on February 26. Mulaney's forthcoming hosting stint will be his fifth time hosting SNL, making him an official member of the series' elite Five-Timers Club.

Other notable faces in the group include Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, and Scarlett Johansson, to mention a few. Paul Rudd is the most recent addition to the club, having hosted for the sixth time in December. "And just like that..." Mulaney announced his upcoming hosting job in a tweet early Sunday morning, with LCD Soundsystem serving as the evening's musical guest. As per PEOPLE, Mulaney formerly worked as a writer on Saturday Night Live for four years, from 2008 to 2012. During that period, he appeared on the show's Weekend Update section on occasion, and he also helped co-create Bill Hader's renowned Stefon character.

Despite never being an official cast member, the comedian is the fourth SNL writer to host the programme. Conan O'Brien, Louis C.K., and Larry David are among those who have held the honour. According to People, Mulaney hosted SNL for the first time in April 2018, and then again over a year later in March 2019. The comedian presented the series in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic and again in October of the same year.

Mulaney's hosting role will be his first after becoming a parent in November. Mulaney and Olivia Munn had their first child together, according to a source as per PEOPLE. SNL's Pete Davidson just met the couple's newborn boy, which Mulaney captured on his Instagram Story. "Uncle Pete!" he wrote for the post set to SpongeBob SquarePants' "F.U.N. Song."

