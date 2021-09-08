John Mulaney CONFIRMS girlfriend Olivia Munn is pregnant; Couple expecting their first child together

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting are their first child together. After rumours suggested Munn's pregnancy, the comedian during his recent appearance on a talk show, not only confirmed his relationship with Munn but also revealed that they are having their first baby together. Mulaney and Munn began dating in spring after his separation.

John Mulaney during his recent appearance on Seth Meyers' talk show made some big revelations about his life including his first public statement about dating actress Olivia Munn and also confirming that the duo are expecting their first child together. While stating details about his personal life, Mulaney said, "I packed a lot into this… Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

Further adding details about how Munn has been his strength amid this difficult time, the comedian said, "I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

Olivia and John's romance was first rumoured after the duo were spotted hanging out together following the comedian's separation from his wife Anna Marie Tendler. John and Anna Marie announced their split in May 2021 after seven years of marriage following his stint in rehab. The former Saturday Night Live writer has been open about his struggle with addiction and relapsed last year after over a decade of sobriety.

