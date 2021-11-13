John Mulaney HIRES new legal team to 'speed up' divorce from ex Anna Marie Tendler: Report

As his new girlfriend, Olivia Munn prepares to give birth to their first child, John Mulaney has changed attorneys to accelerate his divorce from his wife of seven years, Anna Marie Tendler. As per Page Six, Mulaney is now represented by Teitler & Teitler, the company that formerly represented Matt Lauer's ex-wife Annette Roque, as well as a number of senior Goldman Sachs executives and high-stakes conflicts.

"John wants to speed things up and get the divorce done," one source said as per Page Six, "He's becoming a father, so he switched to a new law firm with a reputation of being tough and efficient." However, Mulaney filed for divorce from Anna, his wife of six years, in May, after completing a 60-day cocaine and alcohol treatment programme last year, and was in outpatient treatments in February. Mulaney started dating Munn in the middle of their divorce after meeting in Los Angeles in the spring and subsequently revealed she was pregnant when appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meanwhile, Anna Marie spoke out about her split from the comedian earlier this year. She said as per Daily Mail, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery." Tendler is also said to have gone to treatment for 'emotional and eating disorders' around the same time as her separated husband.

However, as per Page Six, Tendler, 36, has recruited Eleanor Alter, a family law attorney with a client list that includes Mia Farrow (she defended the actress in her custody fights against Woody Allen), Madonna, Robert De Niro, John Lennon, Ethan Hawke, and Uma Thurman.

