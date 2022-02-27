John Mulaney hosts SNL for the fifth time; Talks about embracing sobriety and fatherhood in a funny monologue

John Mulaney is now officially a part of the five-timers club on Saturday Night Live as he took on the hosting duties again on February 26. The comedian who previously served as a writer on the show from 2008 to 2012, took on the hosting duties again and this time delivered a hilarious monologue where he reflected on his life from past December.

The comedian opened up about checking into a rehab in December 2020 and his recovery following the same. Mulaney also touched upon welcoming his first child, son Malcolm with girlfriend Olivia Munn last year. During his opening monologue, John spoke about his recovery process in the rehab and particularly touched upon one activity where he was asked to block any drug dealers that he had reached out to during his addiction phase, the comedian jokingly called it "breaking up with your drug dealer."

In the monologue, Mulaney also spoke about being thrilled about being a dad and revealed the first bonding moment between him and his son. He said, "They put him [Malcolm] on the warmer under this big bright light, and the light is just shining in his eyes. He’s not he’s not crying or anything. He just looks up at the light and [puts his hands up] because he was annoyed. But he didn’t say anything, and I was like, 'That’s my son: A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss.'"

Check out John Mulaney's monologue HERE

The comedian stated that his life is a lot "happier and healthier" now with his 12-week old son and even referred to him as a "pretty cool guy."

As for joining the five-timers club, Mulaney now finds himself in the company of Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Elliot Gould among others.

ALSO READ: John Mulaney ANNOUNCES his return to host Saturday Night Live; Joins Five-Timers Club