John Mulaney Jokes, ‘It Amazes Me That Only Two’ of the SNL Hosts Have Committed Murders Amid Taping of the Anniversary Special

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and violence

John Mulaney and Steve Martin performed the opening monologue of Saturday Night Live during the anniversary special as the show marked 50 years since its first episode aired. With celebrities and cast members of the comedy series joining in the celebrations, Mulaney kept the audience entertained with his gig.

As he began the monologue alongside the Only Murders in the Building actor, the comedian joked that he was amazed that, among the 894 SNL hosts over the years, only two of them had committed murders.

Following the laughs, fans wondered if the joke was about Alec Baldwin. However, speculations suggest that the comedian was actually referring to Robert Blake and O.J. Simpson.

The Naked Gun actor stepped onto the SNL stage in 1978 and was later accused of the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend. The former football player was charged with murder but was later acquitted. Simpson died at the age of 76 in 2024.

As for Blake, the actor was accused of pulling the trigger on his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley. The former SNL host was found not guilty. He passed away at the age of 89 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Baldwin was accused of involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally pulled the trigger on the set of his movie Rust. The bullet struck and killed one of the crew members, Halyna Hutchins.

The actor was seated in the audience as Mulaney cracked the joke. Baldwin is one of the celebrities who have hosted the show the most times, taking center stage 17 times.