John Mulaney OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance rumours

Content Warning: Mention of drugs

John Mulaney has formally filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler. According to Entertainment Tonight, the comedian filed the petition on Friday in New York. The news comes two months after a report by ET stated that the two have decided to split. The couple has been on the rocks for months with Mulaney struggling to stay clean throughout the coronavirus lockdown, checking into rehab treatment and coping with alcohol and cocaine addiction.

It's still unclear if John and Anna had a prenuptial agreement or reached a property settlement before filing for divorce. The couple had already announced their split in May, with Anna Marie releasing a statement via her spokesman, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery." Following his stint in rehab treatment and the news of his divorce on May 10, the Big Mouth star returned to stand-up comedy. Mulaney addressed his rehab stay in his new act, according to numerous fans on Twitter who claimed to have attended the night's event.

Previously, in an interview with Esquire in September 2019, Mulaney stated that his battle with addiction began when he was 13 years old, when he began drinking. "I drank for attention," he said. "I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act and then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again." as per ET.

Meanwhile, Mulaney is allegedly dating Olivia Munn. John was seen hanging out with Olivia as they grabbed a meal together last month at Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles. Mulaney and Munn have not made any public statement regarding their relationship.

ALSO READ:John Mulaney's wife Anna Marie reportedly 'moves out' of LA home amid his romance rumours with Olivia Munn

