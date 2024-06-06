John Mulaney Opens Up About Rumors Of Hosting The Oscars For The First Time

John Mulaney recently expressed his preparedness to be part of more talk shows and act as the Oscar’s host. He hosted a six-day Netflix talk show series and also compered the Governor's Awards of the Academy earlier in the year.

John Mulaney would host the Oscars if asked

John Mulaney is keeping his options open. The comedian told IndieWire, “I used to have strong opinions, ‘I’ll only do this’ or ‘I’ll never do that.’ And ‘I don’t want to get pigeonholed.’" He added, "But both I and the entire entertainment industry have changed so much."

Apart from talks about the future of him as a TV presenter; some people online called for him to host the Oscars. His monologue at the Academy’s Governor's Awards went viral in January.

All about John Mulaney's talk shows and award shows as a host

Mulaney said to the aforementioned outlet that what led him to do Everybody’s In LA was instinct and what was happening at the time. “It was so fun," he added.

“I really had fun doing that. I will say: I’m open to whatever," he noted stating his affinity for hosting an award show which is a little more lowkey. "It’s so fun to try to do your absolute best at not the biggest award show, like the Spirit Awards or Governor’s Awards. They’re just a little more relaxed and casual. Going in and trying to have a shitload of fun is a great feeling," John Mulaney said.

In 2017 and 2018, Mulaney co-hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards with Nick Kroll but he has never hosted the Oscars.

Last month, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA, a fun six-night talk show was on Netflix as a Joke Fest.

