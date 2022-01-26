John Mulaney pens a sweet two month birthday tribute to his 'tiny man': You sure are a fun companion

John Mulaney cherishes every time he spends with his "tiny man." On Monday, the 39-year-old uploaded a series of images on Instagram, marking two months since he and Olivia Munn welcomed their son, Malcolm Hip Mulaney.

Mulaney is seen smiling with his son in a Babybjörn baby carrier attached to his chest in several of the adorable photos. Other photographs show Mulaney kissing Malcolm on the cheek and Mulaney and Munn holding their son affectionately. "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion," Mulaney captioned the post. Mulaney, who welcomed Malcolm while divorcing artist Anna Marie Tendler, disabled the comments part of his post.

Check out his post here:

However, Malcolm was born on November 24, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE earlier. Munn and Mulaney revealed their newborn son to the world with a series of adorable Instagram photos late last month. "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post, which showed her little guy bundled up in a blanket with a light blue cap atop his head.

Interestingly, The Emmy winner has kept his son's identity a secret. Since he and Munn became parents in November, this is Malcolm's second Instagram post. During an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in September, he initially revealed that he and Munn were having a child. Meanwhile, Mulaney, who was in and out of rehab in late 2020, started seeing Olivia in spring 2021, and the two were first seen together on a lunch date in June of that year.

