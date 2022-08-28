John Mulaney receives a sweet surprise from Olivia Munn and baby Malcolm on his 40th birthday

John Mulaney who recently celebrated his 40th birthday received a sweet surprise from girlfriend Olivia Munn and their baby boy Malcolm as the duo joined him on stage amid his tour in Nashville. "Malcolm surprised John on stage last night to sing HBD with the whole audience," wrote Olivia as she shared photos on her Instagram Stories on August 27.

Adding more photos to the stories, Munn wrote, "And then he swiped some cake over John's shoulders." John also shared an adorable photo of himself sitting on a stage covered in balloons while holding his 9-month-old son and added the sweet caption, "There is truly no better way to turn 40." The comedian also dropped a selfie of the trio and wrote, "Turning 40 with my little family and fist full of frosting."

The couple who began dating in May last year, welcomed their first baby together in November last year.

Check out photos from the celebration here:

Ever since welcoming their son, the couple has been known to share several social media posts with their little one. Recently, during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Mulaney spoke about his son and said, "Malcolm is a great, great roadie. Malcolm loves being on tour—he loved Saratoga Springs, he loved the Westin in Buffalo—they had one of those fake fireplaces with glowing rocks, he sits down, 'This is what I'm talking about.'"

As for Olivia and John's relationship, the duo made their relationship official in May last year following the comedian's split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.

