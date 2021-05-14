John Mulaney is reportedly dating Olivia Munn days after announcing his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler

Merely three days after publicly announcing divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney is allegedly dating Olivia Munn. Take a look.

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler publicly announced their divorce after six years of marriage. Page Six reported that Mulaney had asked for a divorce from Tendler three months ago after returning from the rehab. The comedian was at the facility for 60 days after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. In the past, the star has been vocal about his struggles with addiction. As per what a source told PEOPLE, Mulaney is now dating actress Olivia Munn. The news comes only three days after Mulaney and Tendler announced their split.

The insider told the outlet that the rumoured couple met at a church and is taking things slow. “This is very new, they’re taking it slowly, they met at a church in Los Angeles,” the report said. Interestingly, Munn had should her support for Mulaney’s recovery around the time he was receiving the treatment. "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," she tweeted. After the news of Mulaney’s divorce came under the public eye, his spokesperson stated that he would not be commenting on the matter and will continue to focus on his recovery.

Meanwhile, Tendler’s spokesperson gave a statement on her behalf, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” and also added that she continues to support him through his recovery. From May 10 to May 14, the comedian is doing a residency called John Mulaney: From Scratch at Manhattan’s City Winery in the US. It was recently reported that all of his shows are sold out.

