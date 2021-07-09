John Mulaney's wife Anna Marie reportedly 'moves out' of LA home amid his romance rumours with Olivia Munn

John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler recently announced their separation in May. The couple was married for six years.

John Mulaney and his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler recently decided to split following his rehab stint. After their official statement confirming the same, Mulaney soon sparked romance rumours with actress Olivia Munn. As per Page Six, in a recent development in Mulaney and his wife's split, Tendler has reportedly now moved out of their LA home where the couple resided since their marriage.

The duo announced separation in May during which Anna Marie in her statement said, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage" through her spokesperson. Not long after that, John was seen hanging out with Olivia Munn as they grabbed a meal together. Neither Mulaney nor Munn have made any statements about their relationship.

Recently, Tendler was also seen taking a solo trip up the Pacific coast according to her Instagram posts. As per Page Six, during the course of the breakdown of her marriage with Mulaney, Anna Marie herself too went through rehab.

As for Mulaney, the Saturday Night Live writer had checked into a Pennsylvania rehab for 60 days in late December last year for alcohol and cocaine issues after losing his sobriety over the pandemic. Over the years, Mulaney has opened up about his struggles with addiction.

Previously, during an interview on Off Camera with host Sam Jones in 2018, Mulaney also revealed that his parents were largely unaware of his partying tendencies growing up. In an interview with Esquire, John had revealed that his struggle with addiction started young when he revealed he started drinking at the age of 13.

ALSO READ: Amid their divorce, Anna Marie Tendler also went to rehab due to John Mulaney's alleged infidelity last year?

Share your comment ×