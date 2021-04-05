John Oliver has THIS to say about Rege-Jean Page's exit from Bridgerton

Rege-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit has everyone talking about it including John Oliver who spoke about the same in Last Week Tonight.

Ever since Rege-Jean Page announced his exit from Bridgerton, the news irked a strong response from fans of the show including some celebrity fans. Although Last Week Tonight host John Oliver has a rather different response for the same, who on his recent episode stated that it was fitting for the Duke's character to not show up in the second season. Oliver further proved his point about the Duke's exit by pointing to a hilarious character trait synonymous with him.

While most Bridgerton fans may be too distraught to buy Oliver's hilarious reasoning, the talk show host did manage to make some valuable points. In his latest episode discussing the debt crisis in US, Oliver illustrated his point about how scary manipulative editing by citing an example of Bridgerton.

Discussing Rege-Jean Page's exit from the show, the talk show host maintained that it wasn't a big deal saying, "A: His character’s arc is mostly wrapped up and he does not appear in the rest of the novels. It’s really a generational story of the whole family. And also, you could absolutely lose the Duke. It is actually perfectly in his character to start something he doesn’t finish.”

Even as the internet has been in mourning over Page not being a part of the second season, the actor was recently spotted leaving his Los Angeles apartment. The pictures showed Page holding a suitcase and a rucksack, suggesting that he may be moving to another location. It was also reported recently that Rege-Jean after the success of Bridgerton became one of the top contenders among fans for consideration to replace Daniel Craig as 007 after his exit.

