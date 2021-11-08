John Oliver takes a dig at Avatar sequels delay: No one gives a s***

Looks like John Oliver isn’t an “Avatar” fan. The Comedian ridiculed James Cameron’s forthcoming Avatar sequels during the last episode of Last Week Tonight. The host made a dig while discussing the 2009 Copenhagen Climate Change Global Conference where affluent countries pledged to channel USD 100 billion to less wealthy nations.

That, however, hasn’t happened as of yet. Oliver said as per Entertainment Tonight, “There are things it’s ok to take a decade on and not deliver [on], the ‘Avatar’ sequels, for instance. Take your time on those, James Cameron. No one gives a s**t. He further said, “I will give anyone in this audience a thousand dollars right now if they remember either of these characters’ names,” he went on, showing a photo of Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri and Sam Worthington’s Jake Skully, before adding: “Exactly.”

The first instalment of "Avatar" was published in 2009, however the sequels have been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Entertainment Tonight, “Avatar 2” will be released on December 16, 2022, and “Avatar 3” will be released on December 20, 2024, according to Disney. In 2026 and 2028, two further instalments will be released.

Earlier this year, director Cameron talked with Jimmy Fallon about the sequels, stating, “We just try to be true to what people loved about the first film and take it into whole new areas." Meanwhile, in September 2017, Cameron began filming the "Avatar" sequels. In December 2020, the director announced that all motion capture sequences for "Avatar 2" and "Avatar 3" had been finished, and the initial portion of motion capture for "Avatar 4" had been completed.

