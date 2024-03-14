John Oliver Weighs in on #KateGate: Jokes Palace May Be 'Weekend at Bernie's'-ing Kate Middleton Scandal

John Oliver is sharing his two cents on #KateGate.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, the British comedian was asked by host Andy Cohen about ‘what the f—k is going on' with Kate Middleton, as the royal continues to be MIA following a “planned” abdominal surgery in January.

Here's what Oliver had to say!

John Oliver feels the Palace might by pulling a Weekend at Bernie’s

Responding to Cohen’s question about the Princess of Wales on Tuesday, John Oliver explained that he was initially staying away from the controversy and the wild conspiracy theories surrounding the future queen of England, until her photoshop scandal shook the internet.

“I thought, ‘Let’s all just ignore this, we’ve moved on’ — until the Photoshop thing,” Oliver, 46, said.

“It feels like you're almost handling badly in an impressive way at this point.”

To this, Cohen added that he was skeptical about Middleton’s apology after she was slammed for editing the family photo.

“Isn't their motto: never complain, never explain? And they had her explaining on Twitter?” the Bravo host queried, on which John Oliver joked, “There’s a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They [the royal family] might be Weekend at Bernie’s’–ing this situation.”

“I'm not saying it happened, but I’m saying it's non-zero until proven otherwise. Until we see her sitting there with a copy of the day’s paper,” the comedian added.

For the unversed, Weekend at Bernie’s is a 1989 dark comedy film that follows two insurance company employees who try to convince people that their boss Bernie is still alive well after his mysterious death.

Oh Kate, Where have you gone?

Kate Middleton has been the center of conspiracy theories since she was released from the hospital following her surgery in January.

Kensington Palace announced at that time that the Princess of Wales would be recovering at her home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, and would not be returning to public duties until after Easter.

As people began to question Kate’s extended absence from the public eye, the Palace remained mum, leading the royal fans to run rampant with their conspiracy theories about Middleton’s health and whereabouts.

On Sunday, however, the Duchess of Cambridge, in an effort to put the chatter surrounding her well-being to rest, posted a snap of herself with her children — Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, on the pretext of Mother’s Day.

Who could have anticipated that this would emerge as the most significant PR dilemma for the royal family during an already challenging period?

As soon as Kate’s new picture hit the internet, several eagle-eyed fans, on a closer inspection, found that the royal image was heavily edited, leading several photo agencies to issue a “kill notice” message regarding the altered photo.

After facing backlash for posting the manipulated picture, Kate Middleton released an apology on X, writing that she was the one behind the editing.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she tweeted from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Despite her admission of guilt, the palace has not yet released the unedited version of the picture.

Kate Middleton was last spotted leaving Windsor Castle with her husband Prince William on March 11. However, there are question marks over the authenticity of that picture as well. Overall, the ambiguity pertaining to Kate Middleton's health and whereabouts remains as it is.

