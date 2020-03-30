John Prine gets hospitalised with Coronavirus symptoms; Family reveals he is critical

John Prine gets hospitalised after showing Coronavirus symptoms and remains in intubation.

The legendary singer-songwriter, John Prine has been hospitalised after showing sudden Coronavirus symptoms. The 73-year-old singer's family has revealed the "sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms" as the cause of his illness. John Prine was rushed to the hospital on Thursday and was intubated on last Saturday. His family has stated that the singer is receiving care at the hospital but is in a critical situation.

"This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you," read the statement given out by John Prine's family. Earlier, John Prine's wife Fiona Whelan Prine was diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, the result of John's Covid-19 test was indeterminate.

John Prine is a two-time cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013. He had a stent surgery in 2019 and underwent a hip surgery which led him to postpone his tour dates earlier this year. The 73-years-old singer has got a part of his lung removed during his 2013 surgery, hence, he is at greater risk if he tests positive for COVID-19 as the novel Coronavirus directly affects the lungs of the victim.

