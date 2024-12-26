John Reardon Shares Battle with Tonsil Cancer, Calling It 'Life Changing'; 'Has Been a Long Road Between These Two Pictures...'

John Reardon, widely known for his acting talent in many of Hallmark’s projects, recently shared a health update with his fans through a social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian actor revealed that he had recovered from tonsil cancer, while also uploading two pictures of himself. In one of the images, the actor could be seen receiving treatment in the hospital.

"Long road between these two pictures, and the difference is from the love and support I received from the people in my life," he wrote.

Reardon went on to thank his wife, actress Meghan Ory—also known for her roles in a few Hallmark projects—who took care of him during his toughest days. In his heartfelt message, the I'll Be Home for Christmas actor also expressed gratitude to his “brave kids” and his father, recalling how his dad took him out on walks “when it was hard for me to get out of bed."

Reardon noted that his mother played a crucial role in his recovery, providing him with soups, ginger honey tea, and green juices to ensure he received enough calories.

He also acknowledged his siblings, mentioning that they stepped in to care for his children and handle the “challenges of life when I couldn’t.” Lastly, the Make It Happen actor thanked his in-laws, who brought him food and cookies and encouraged him on the days when his spirits were low.

Advertisement

The actor also spoke about the hospital staff, including the technicians, nurses, and psychologists, calling them his heroes.

Concluding his post, the actor, who was also seen in Tron: Legacy, added:

“Kindness is an underappreciated quality in people. We should never undervalue it. Celebrate it and distribute it as much as possible. It is free and life-changing.”

For those who may not know, John Reardon and his wife, Meghan Ory, co-starred in Believe in Christmas.

ALSO READ: ‘This Is The Circus’: Hallmark’s Andrew Walker And Ashley Williams Talk About Filming Kissing Scenes In Movies