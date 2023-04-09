John Regan passes away at 71; Peter Frampton mourns the demise of his bassist with an emotional post

John Regan, the renowned bassist who is best known for his collaboration with several famous musicians including Peter Frampton, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, and many others, has passed away. The musician, who was a member of Ace Frehley’s band Frehley’s Comet, breathed his last at the age of 71. The reports were confirmed by his wife Cathy Merring Regan, with an official statement shared on the Facebook handle of their family friend. However, John Regan's death cause still remains unknown.

Johan Regan's family releases an official statement

The senior bassist's family friend took to their official Facebook handle and posted an official statement from Cathy Merring Regan, confirming the demise of the late bassist. "It is with the greatest sorrow and sadness that I let you all know John passed away this afternoon. So many people have posted messages of love and condolences on his phone. I am trying to figure out how to post on any of his Facebook pages. I appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers," reads Cathy's statement.

"One of his favorite quotes was "All that you can take with you is that which you've given away". From reading your messages, I know he gave much away and so much love was sent to him. He passed suddenly, but that was his wish. I had heard him over the past few weeks having lengthy conversations with many of you and you brought such joy to him," she added.

Thank you all for your heartfelt messages.