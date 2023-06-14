John Romita Sr. dies at 93: 5 things to know about Wolverine's co-creator

The comic book world mourns the loss of John Romita Sr., a legendary artist and co-creator of iconic Marvel characters, including Wolverine. He died at the age of 93. His son, fellow comics artist John Romita Jr., confirmed the news of his father's passing in a heartfelt Twitter, paying tribute to his remarkable talent and describing him as the greatest man he ever met. As we honor John Romita Sr.'s contributions, here are five things to know about his exceptional legacy.

A Marvel and DC Comics luminary

John Romita Sr. made significant artistic contributions to both Marvel Comics and rival DC Comics throughout his illustrious career. Starting in the 1940s at Timely Comics, which later became Marvel Comics, and later working for DC Comics in the '50s and '60s, Romita Sr left an indelible mark on the comic book industry.

Shaping Spider-Man's mythos

In 1966, Romita Sr. took over the reins of The Amazing Spider-Man series, collaborating with Marvel editor-in-chief Stan Lee. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in defining the beloved superhero world. Romita Sr. introduced enduring characters like Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker's love interest, and the formidable crime lord Kingpin. He also co-created a range of memorable Spider-Man villains, including Vulture, Hammerhead, Shocker, Hobgoblin and more.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home joins the coveted Rs. 200 crore club

Unforgettable storylines

Romita Sr.'s creative genius extended beyond character creation. He participated in crafting compelling storylines that left a lasting impact on the Spider-Man narrative. Notably, he played a role in the creation of the tragic and influential arc The Night Gwen Stacy died, regarded as one of the most remarkable Spider-Man tales ever told.

Contributions to the Marvel Universe

While Romita Sr.'s association with Spider-Man remains his most notable work, his influence extends beyond the web-slinger. He co-created other beloved Marvel characters, including Luke Cage, Bullseye, and Wilson Fisk, also known as the malevolent Kingpin. These characters have since become integral parts of the Marvel universe.

John Romita Sr.'s legacy

John Romita Sr.'s contributions to the comic book industry earned him numerous accolades and recognitions. He was inducted into the Eisner Awards Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Inkwell Awards Hall of Fame in 2020, solidifying his status as an artistic luminary.

John Romita Sr.'s career and co-creation of beloved characters have left an indelible mark on the world of comic books. As the industry mourns his loss, his contributions will forever be celebrated and cherished. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, and sons Romita Jr. and Victor, ensuring that his artistic legacy lives on.

Advertisement

Rest in peace, John Romita Sr.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland expresses excitement about Spider-Man 4; Drops major update on upcoming MCU project