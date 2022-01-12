John Stamos admits he's 'not ready to accept' Bob Saget's death as he pens an emotional tribute to late actor

In a poignant Instagram message shared on Tuesday morning, John Stamos paid homage to his buddy and said he was "not ready to accept" Bob Saget's passing. "I'm not ready to accept that he's gone - I'm not going to say goodbye yet," Stamos captioned a photo of himself and Saget on the red carpet together.

He further wrote, "I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They're laughing so hard, they weep." As per Daily Mail, following a performance in Jacksonville on Saturday, the comedian was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton golf resort in Orlando. However, Stamos' tribute continued, "On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn't need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart."

Meanwhile, following Bob's death on Sunday, Stamos issued an official statement from the whole cast of Full House on Monday. While Stamos, 58, had previously tweeted his emotional response to the news, the cast seemed to have assembled for a formal statement.

However, Saget informed followers in a final Instagram post less than 24 hours before his death that he was 'loving every minute' of being back on stage. As per Daily Mail, Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018, and his three children — Aubrey, 34; Lara, 32; and Jennifer, 29 — whom he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer, whom he married from 1982 to 1997.

