John Stamos almost left Full House, was he being overshadowed? DEETS inside

John Stamos is a sweet, pleasant, and extremely inspiring actor, but based on the stories he states, he wasn't always that way. Recently, the actor has opened up about the early days of his hit show Full House, and he doesn't exactly come off as the nicest guy. Indeed, he acknowledged temporarily firing the Olsen twins. We now know that he almost resigned because he was envious of another young coworker.

Franklin convinced John Stamos to stay on the show

According to Entertainment Weekly, Full House creator Jeff Franklin spoke on cast member Dave Coulier's podcast about the show's very first table read. Stamos was the biggest celebrity there, having received a Daytime Emmy nomination for General Hospital and starring in the spy thriller Never Too Young to Die alongside Robert Englund, George Lazenby, and Gene Simmons.

Franklin went on to say that he found out "much later" that Stamos was "so upset about having to play second fiddle to these really funny kids, that he went out and called his agent and said, 'This is a mistake. Please remove me from this show.'"

Later in the podcast session, Franklin recounted how the fan-favorite trio of Danny, Jesse, and Joey came to be, despite the fact that John Posey was originally cast as Danny Tanner in the pilot episode.

Saget was always at the top of Franklin's list for the role of the father, but he was unavailable when the program began production.

However, the show's creator stated that he "made his peace with the fact that he's working with the kids and animals and being upstairs." Which worked out in the end since the comedy went on to be a huge success, lasting eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. Fuller House, which Franklin also developed, resurrected the show in 2016.

John Stamos on the work front

In recent years, Stamos has been a part of several productions that have been released through streaming platforms, as opposed to how he developed his career on cable television. He appears in You, a Netflix series about a serial murderer played by Penn Badgley. Stamos portrayed the lead in Big Shot, a Disney+ sports drama about a high school coach who takes over a ladies' basketball team after being sacked from the University of Wisconsin.

