John Stamos and The Beach Boys honour Bob Saget with a tribute on stage

John Stamos and The Beach Boys are remembering late actor Bob Saget. While performing in Los Angeles at the Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer festival, Saget's Full House co-star Stamos and the band paid a tribute to the memory of the beloved actor. For those unversed, Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly in January this year at the age of 65 years.

On Monday, Stamos took to Instagram and reposted a fan video from the concert on his story. In the clip, a video of Saget can be seen being played on the screen behind Stamos and the band as they perform The Beach Boys' hit song Forever. The video also featured the fictional band, Jesse and the Rippers, in Full House the show that starred Saget and Stamos together. It also included clips from the show and was additionally flavoured with videos of Saget playing the beloved role of Danny Tanner, per People.

Back in May, Stamos celebrated what would have been Saget's 66th birthday as he posted a snap of himself next to his lifelong friend by the beach. In his caption, Stamos quoted the legendary actor Jack Lemmon as he penned, "Death ends a life, not a relationship." He went on, "Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly." Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo replied to Stamos' upload and commented, "Truer words have never been spoken. Love you brother." While the news of Saget's loss had shaken the entire industry, it was Stamos who openly came out and talked about the grief of losing his friend so suddenly.

ALSO READ Happy Birthday Bob Saget: A look back at the late actor's best TV roles