John Stamos calls out Tony Awards for snubbing Bob Saget in the Memorium segment

Tony Awards 2022 were held on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The star-studded evening saw several big Broadway stars walking the red carpet. Among the performances for the evening, Billy Porter delivered an emotional performance for the In Memoriam segment. While the segment remembered several iconic stars who passed away, actor Bob Saget was left out of it.

John Stamos took to social media to express his disappointment about the Full House star being snubbed from the In Memoriam segment and wrote, "Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him."

While Saget became a household name thanks to his TV career, the actor was also featured in two Broadway shows during. First, in 2006, Saget starred in The Drowsy Chaperone and in 2015 he stepped in for Marc Kudisch as Pastor Greg in Hand to God. The actor passed away on January 9 in Orlando and was aged 65. The late comedian died from head trauma after accidentally hitting the back of his head according to reports.

John Stamos was Saget's co-star on the popular TV show Full House which ran for eight seasons. The two actors also returned for the show's reboot titled Fuller House which returned with most of its original cast in 2016.

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2022 Winners List: A Strange Loop bags Best Musical; Myles Frost wins Best Actor in a Musical