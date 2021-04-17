John Stamos gets candid about fatherhood and sobriety; Reveals how he met his wife while filming Law & Order

John Stamos recently opened up about how he met his now-wife and his journey to fatherhood and sobriety. Scroll down to see what he said.

John Stamos recently got candid about his journey of sobriety and fatherhood. The 57-year-old actor appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to discuss his new show, Big Shot, and revealed how he decided he was ready to have children and get married. When Howard Stern asked when John realized he wanted to be in a serious relationship, the actor responded, “The sobriety helped. My mind got very clear.” “I realized I just had to put everything into it,” he continued.

John also shared that meeting his wife Caitlin played a huge role in knowing he was ready to settle down. The pair met while John was filming an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but Caitlin was in a serious relationship with someone else at the time. “She was engaged, and we exchanged numbers, but after a while she said ‘We have to stop texting because I’m getting married,’” he explained.

They then reconnected years later on the set of Fuller House, which is where their relationship really began. “She was just a nice, really beautiful, normal girl, and I had to tell myself that this is I think what I need and put everything into it,” John said. “And if it doesn’t work then that’s okay.” Luckily, it did work and the couple were married in February 2018. They welcomed their first son together, Billy, the same year.

