John Stamos opens up about coping with the heartbreaking demise of Bob Saget: I miss getting texts from him

John Stamos recently shared something heartbreaking about coping with the loss of his best friend, Bob Saget, who passed away on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Stamos said: “The mornings are hard. Middle of day comes in waves. Mostly bad. Nighttime is hard. I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he’s too tired to respond. Me saying, ‘Then why’d you text me so early?'”

When the news of Saget’s tragic and untimely demise broke earlier this week, the 58-year-old Full House alum took to Instagram and shares his tributes for Saget, who was like a “brother” to him. He wrote: “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye yet, I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humour. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”

He continued: “On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn’t need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart. And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll all meet again – and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before. I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”

If you didn't know, Saget gave his last performance at a stand-up comedy show near Jacksonville, Florida, the night before his death, the comic passed away unexpectedly on Sunday in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida at the age of 65.

​​Also read: John Stamos admits he's 'not ready to accept' Bob Saget's death as he pens an emotional tribute to late actor