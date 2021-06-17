John Stamos reflects on parenting; Says 'never could have been a father' before getting sober

John Stamos reveals how special parenting is as he gushes about embracing fatherhood and raising his son Billy.

John Stamos is a doting father to 3-year-old son Billy and fans often find the Full House alum giving his fans a glimpse of the same on social media. The 57-year-old actor in a recent interview opened up about parenting and what really helped him get prepared to embrace fatherhood. The actor looked back at his pre sobriety days and spoke about how it was a time he couldn't see himself becoming a father.

Stamos while talking to E!'s Daily Pop talked about his sobriety and said, "It's been close to six years in June that I sobered up." The actor's substance abuse had hit the news in 2015 when Stamos was charged with a DUI, following which he checked himself into rehab for a 30-day substance abuse program.

Although after six years of sobriety during which he got married to Caitlin McHugh in February 2018 and also welcomed his son Billy in the same year, the actor recently revealed how being sober has helped him. Speaking to E!, he said, "I never could have been a father during some of the more—some of it was really fun and some of it got to be very unhealthy."

The Big Shot star is in a happy space now and finds raising his son the most special thing. Gushing about how amazing fatherhood is, John told E!, "Being a parent is about sacrifice. You don't get rewarded for it. You don't get a trophy or a ring, but what you do get is, you get a child who is more loving, more kind and a smarter version of you, and I think that's really special."

On the work front, Stamos' recent Disney series, Big Shot received a great response for its first season but it is still unclear if the show will be returning for another.

