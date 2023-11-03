John Stamos reveals how Matthew Perry saved him from being 'embarrassed' on FRIENDS set

The sudden death of Matthew Perry left his fans all around the world in shambles. As everyone is trying to recover from the death of the FRIENDS alum, it seems like a personal loss for everyone. Many have shared condolence messages for the actor as John Stamos , who appeared as a guest on the sitcom, remembered Chandler with a sweet story about his kindness on the sets of the show.

John Stamos posts a memory with Matthew Perry on the FRIENDS set

The Full House alum appeared as a guest on the FRIENDS as a potential sperm donor for Perry's Chandler Bing and Courteney Cox's Monica Geller in 2003. John Stamos remembered his friend, Matthew Perry, taking to Instagram and sharing a clip from an episode of the show when he guest starred as Zach, a potential man who was going to be a sperm donor. Penning down an emotional note, John said, “I hung with him a lot. Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, 'The audience is going [to] go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.'"

However, things were not exactly the same as they expected. When Stamos walked through the door in the scene, all he heard was silence. I walk through the door … silence. I was so embarrassed,” Stamos added. The video shared on Instagram was from the episode, called "The One With the Donor," he continued, "We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: 'Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn't recognize him at first because he's so much better-looking in person!'"

How did Matthew Perry die?

The official reason for the death of the FRIENDS star remains unknown after an inconclusive autopsy. The authorities provided new details about the death of Matthew Perry but said it would take time to determine a cause of death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said that toxicology tests are still pending to determine the exact cause and manner of death after he was found dead in a hot tub at his residence in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. It is being reported that he had drowned, but no drugs were found at the scene and foul play is not suspected.

