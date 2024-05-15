John Stamos Shares Heartfelt Wish For Wife Caitlin McHugh's Birthday; Check Out His Loving Post HERE

John Stamos, the actor and musician best known for the television soap opera General Hospital, is giving husband goals for his wife actor, model, and writer Caitlin McHugh Stamos. She turned 38 on Monday (May 13).

The 60-year-old Full House actor took to social media to pen a heartfelt note wishing his wife on her special day. Check out what he wrote and learn about their relationship below.

John Stamos wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Caitlin McHugh

“​​Happy Birthday @caitlinskybound! Today, we celebrate not just your 38th birthday, but the incredible person you are,” wrote Stamos along with several pictures of the couple vacationing and cute pictures of McHugh. He further wrote, “Every day, my heart swells with pride seeing your unwavering dedication to making the world a better place. Thank you for being you and for all that you do! @civicsoulca @st.amosjewelry @mysaintmyhero @childhelp @votemamalobby @thisisabouthumanity @ifhomeless @fosterlove”

Showering love and praises on The Vampire Diaries actor, he wrote, "You're a good person, Caitlin, and I'm lucky to call you my wife and partner on this journey. More adventures, more dreams, more us. Here's to you, to us, and to never settling for anything less than this amazing life we have together! With all my love and more, J."

About John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's relationship

The two first met on the sets of Law & Order: SVU in 2011 but reconnected a few years later when their romance actually began. Later, in October 2017, the couple got engaged after Stamos proposed to McHugh at Disneyland. Following the proposal, both took to Instagram to share the news, “I asked … she said yes! … And we lived happily ever after,” wrote Stamos while McHugh wrote, “I kissed the boy and said...yes! That's what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his 💍.”

In December 2017, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child and tied the knot in February 2018. In April 2018, they welcomed their baby boy, William "Billy" Christopher Stamos. Recently, the couple celebrated their six years of marriage. “Marriage is balancing two worlds on the tip of a promise, a lesson in compromise, a testament to trust. It’s a partnership of mutual respect, shared adventures and collective dreams. Happy anniversary, @caitlinskybound All my heart, Forever,” wrote Stamos.

