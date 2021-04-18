John Stamos was ‘disappointed’ by Olsen twins not returning to Fuller House despite Full House success

John Stamos recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and opened up about Fuller House and the Olsen twins

John Stamos recently opened up about the iconic series Fuller House and Olsen twins. In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the 57-year-old was asked by a fan if he was surprised Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen decided not to return for Fuller House. “We were disappointed, but we understood,” John admitted. If you didnt know, the 34-year-old actresses turned fashion designers rose to fame playing Michelle Tanner on the original Full House back in the ’90s.

When Netflix announced that they were doing Fuller House, Mary-Kate and Ashley were the only two original stars that decided not to come back, as they have put acting behind them to focus on their extremely successful fashion line The Row. Over the course of the show’s five seasons, the Fuller House cast often poked fun at the Olsen twins’ decision not to come back. “I remember [costar Lori Loughlin] saying to me, ‘They won like 2 or 3 CFDA Awards, that’s like winning 2 or 3 Oscars. If you won 3 Oscars, would you come back and do this?’ I was like, ‘Eh, maybe not!’” John added.

If you missed it, just a few days ago, Stamos opened up about his journey to sobriety and fatherhood. When Howard Stern asked when John realized he wanted to be in a serious relationship, the actor responded, “The sobriety helped. My mind got very clear.” “I realized I just had to put everything into it,” he said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. John also shared that meeting his wife Caitlin played a huge role in knowing he was ready to settle down.

ALSO READ: Big Shot Episode 1: Here’s how netizens reacted to the John Stamos embodying the role of a basketball coach

Share your comment ×