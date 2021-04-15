John Stamos was left 'heartbroken' after his cameo on Friends because of THIS reason

John Stamos recalled starring in a cameo on Friends and revealed why he was left heartbroken over it.

John Stamos who is all set to be seen in Disney's upcoming teen dramedy series Big Shot next has been a popular face on television since several years. After becoming a household name after his appearance on Full House as the beloved Uncle Jesse, the actor also went on to do cameos in other popular series. Recently in an interview with Access Hollywood, Stamos recalled his stint on Friends, where he appeared as a potential sperm donor for Chandler and Monica's characters.

Stamos revealed that considering the success of Full House which aired from 1987 to 1995, the actor was approached for a cameo on Friends that popularly aired between 1994 to 2004. The actor recalled being instructed as, "You come in here and you hold for applause and then you take your moment and move on."

He also mentioned how Matthew Perry who essayed the role of Chandler reacted suggesting that audiences were going to be thrilled to see him. Although Stamos said he was left "heartbroken" considering he was met with silence on making an entry. Sharing what happened during the shoot, Stamos told Access Chat, "I open the door and I walk in and ... silence. Matt just says the line, and then we move on."

The Big Shot actor further stated how felt saying, "I remember being sort of heartbroken; they were all waiting for the people to clap in the audience and they didn't."

Apart from Full House and Friends, Stamos also appeared on shows such as Thieves and Jake In Progress. He recently also appeared in the first season of Netflix's You.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt REVEALS whose cameo between him and George Clooney in Jennifer Aniston starrer Friends was more epic

Share your comment ×