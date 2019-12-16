John Travolta and Olivia Newton John reunite in their 'Grease' costumes after four decades

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John recently reunite in their 'Grease' costumes after 40 years. Read on to know more.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John recently gave their fans a major throwback to cherish. Earlier this week, the actor reunited after four decades to celebrate their 1978 movie Grease’s musical. The two came together as the iconic lovebirds Danny and Sandy after more than forty years and participated in the Meet n’ “Grease” singalong event which took place in West Palm Beach, Florida. Making the event even more special, the actors showed up in their costumes from the movie.

While Olivia Newton-John rocked a yellow cardigan and skirt, Travolta dressed head to toe in black and completed the look with his iconic leather jacket. “First time in costume since we made the movie!” Newton-John captioned a photo from the event posted on her Instagram page. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, later in the evening, the actress later ditched her “good girl” costume and changed into a leather jacket.

Travolta too shared a series of posts from the event and in the caption wrote, “#Grease is still the word”. The pictures featured the former co-stars greeting their fans, posing for pictures and walking hand in hand. In addition to the pictures, Travolta also shared a series of behind-the-scenes video clips of the event.

The meet-and-greet was also attended by the other cast members from the film, including Didi Conn and Barry Pearl. Although this was the first time they publicly featured together as their reel life characters from the film, this wasn’t the first time the two came together after working in the film. In 2018, the whole cast of the movie musical reunited to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film’s release.

