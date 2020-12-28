John Travolta gives a glimpse of his first Christmas since late wife Kelly Preston’s demise; See video

John Travolta recently took to Instagram and shared what the Travolta family’s Christmas looked like after Kelly Preston’s death.

John Travolta recently gave fans a glimpse into his family’s Christmas celebrations after Kelly Preston’s death. The 60-year-old Grease actor took to Instagram on Friday (December 25) to share a video of his kids Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 10, wishing his followers a Merry Christmas. “Say merry Christmas, Ella!” John said from behind the camera, as Ella posed in front of their Christmas tree in her pyjamas. John then turned the camera to Benjamin, who was in the middle of eating a Christmas treat.

“Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!” John captioned the video. This marks the first Christmas for the Travolta family after the death of Kelly Preston. If you didn’t know, The 57-year-old actress died in July after a two-year battle with breast cancer. The actress was survived by her husband of 29 years, John Travolta and children - Ella, 20 and Benjamin, 9. Their eldest son Jett had died at the age of 16 in 2009 due to a seizure.

A heartbroken Travolta took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking tribute to his darling wife who he loved dearly. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John wrote and added, "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered." "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT," the 66-year-old actor concluded.

ALSO READ: John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on Thanksgiving; Sends love to fans for supporting him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×