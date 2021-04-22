John Travolta opens up on experiencing grief and his learnings after losing wife Kelly Preston last year

The Saturday Night Fever actor, John Travolta, in a recent interview with Esquire Spain is reflecting on the loss and coping with grief after wife Kelly Preston's demise.

John Travolta will soon be observing the first death anniversary of wife Kelly Preston who passed away last year after battling cancer. The Saturday Night Fever in a recent interview with Esquire Spain is reflecting on the loss and coping with grief. In an interview translated from Spanish, Travolta stated that one of his biggest learnings after losing a loved one is that mourning is an extremely "personal" experience.

Speaking to the magazine, he said, "The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours."

He added that another's person's grief may feel bigger than what you are probably going through and that is why it is important for individuals to cope on their own. "Their emotions do not leave enough space for you to mourn," Travolta said.

Adding, "Otherwise, it will be two boats plummeting to the bottom. That is my experience. Because even though it's great to have company, sometimes it becomes like you're helping them, rather than putting yourself to work overcoming feelings of loss and grief."

After his wife and actress's Kelly's demise, the actor revealed that he "felt so saturated with everyone's sadness" that he didn't know what to do. Now, having lived and experienced it fully, Travolta said, "If I die tomorrow, the last thing I want to see is that everyone around is sunk."

The Pulp Fiction star is a doting father to two kids Ella, 21, and Ben, 10, whom he shares with Kelly.

