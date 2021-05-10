  1. Home
John Travolta pays emotional Mother's Day tribute to late wife Kelly Preston: We love and miss you

John Travolta remembered late wife Kelly Preston and paid her a heartfelt tribute on Mother's Day with throwback pictures.
John Travolta remembers late wife with an emotional post on Mother's Day John Travolta shares an emotional post remembering Kelly Preston on Mother's Day
John Travolta remembered late wife Kelly Preston in an emotional post as he paid a tribute to her on Mother's Day, which was celebrated on Sunday. The actor shared a gorgeous family photo to mark the occasion as he thanked Preston for giving him their amazing children. After Preston passed away in 2020, this is the first Mother's Day, their kids will be spending without her.

Sharing a few pictures of himself and Preston with their kids, Travolta wrote, "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day." The heartbreaking caption was accompanied by a few throwback pictures of Kelly and their kids, daughter Ella, 21, son Benjamin, 10, and late son Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009.

Travolta's daughter Ella also took to Instagram to share a childhood picture with Preston and wrote a loving note for her late mother saying, "I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is ever lasting."

Check out John Travolta's post here:

Preston passed away in July 2020 following a long battle with breast cancer. The actress was 57 years old. In a recent interview with Esquire, Travolta spoke about dealing with the grief of losing his wife as he said, "Grief is personal and finding your own path is what could lead to healing. It’s different than someone else’s journey." Travolta and Preston were married for almost 29 years until the actress' tragic passing last year.

