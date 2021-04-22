John Travolta recalls his 1985 dance with Princess Diana at the White House; Calls it a ‘dream & fairytale’

John Travolta recently looked back at his iconic dance with Princess Diana, which he shared with her at a White House party in 1985. Scroll down to see what he said about it.

John Travolta recently looked back at an iconic moment he was a part of. Speaking to Esquire Mexico in a new interview, the 67-year-old Grease actor looked back at dancing with Princess Diana back in 1985 at a White House party thrown by then-President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan. “I didn’t think they’d ask me to dance with her. I had the great privilege and honour of doing so, and I thought, ‘There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all,’” John revealed.

“That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun,” John added. “That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task.” John went on to call that moment with Diana a “fairytale.”

“Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It’s midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance,” John said. “She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale.” He added, “Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday? I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment.”

