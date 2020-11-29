John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on Thanksgiving; Sends love to fans for supporting him

John Travolta recently took to Instagram to thank fans for supporting him this past year, especially since the passing of his wife Kelly Preston.

In an emotional Instagram post, John Travolta gave heartfelt thanks for the support he’s seen from fans since the July death of his wife, Kelly Preston. “I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year,” the star said, adding, “Happy Thanksgiving, and always love.” The Pulp Fiction star posted the short message to Instagram, where he has 3.3 million followers.

Travolta has repeatedly used his social media to pay warm tribute to his late wife Preston. He sent a birthday message to her in October and posted a clip of himself dancing with their daughter Ella, in August. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favourite things, dancing with me,” he wrote.

The couple, who wed in 1991, had three children: Ella, son Jett — who died in 2009 after a seizure during a trip to the Bahamas — and 10-year-old Benjamin.

If you didn’t know, Kelly Preston passed away in July, at the age of 57, after a two-year battle with breast cancer. A heartbroken Travolta took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking tribute to his darling wife who he loved dearly.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John wrote and added, "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centres that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered." "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT," the 66-year-old actor concluded.

