John Travolta’s kids were afraid he’d die after Kelly Preston’s death; Actor shares how family dealt with loss

John Travolta recently opened up about the emotional conversation he had with his kids following the passing of his wife Kelly Preston last year. Kelly, who died in July 2020 at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer, shared 3 kids son Jett, daughter Ella Bleu, and a second son, Benjamin with John.

While appearing on Kevin Hart‘s Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, Travolta opened up about how his family is coping following the massive loss. “[Ben] said to me once, ‘Because mom passed away, I’m afraid you’re going to,” John said. “I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing.’ And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.”

John continued, “I said, ‘But you know, Ben… you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re gonna go or when they’re going to stay. Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.’”

John said that Ben asked if he could remember things that happened 30 years ago. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Does 30 years ago seem like a long time?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Don’t you think you have 30 more years in your life to live?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do. I have at least 30 more years.’ He said, ‘What’s wrong with that?’ This is a 10-year-old telling me that! It changed my viewpoint,” he said.

