John Travolta says 'Your dad adores you' as daughter Ella celebrates 21st birthday without mom Kelly Preston

John Travolta wishes his daughter Ella on her 21st birthday with an emotional message following the family's tragic year after Kelly Preston's death.

John Travolta and his family had a heartbreaking year following the death of his wife Kelly Preston. As Preston and Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta turned 21 on Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share a rather emotional message for his daughter. Ella who ringed in her first birthday without mom Kelly Preston has had a tough year and it was amazing how Travolta wrote a supportive message for her. The Grease star shared a beautiful picture of Ella as he sent her his warm wishes.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!" The picture shared by Travolta showed his daughter looking happy and beautiful. The post also received a lot of comments from friends and fans of the star who were quick to send their wishes to Ella on her birthday.

The Travolta family has been through a difficult time after losing Preston to breast cancer in July 2020. John and Kelly were married for thirty years. The duo tied the knot in September 1991 and welcomed three children, Ella, Jett and Benjamin. The family went through a jolt of trauma after Travolta and Preston lost their son Jett in January 2009 at the age of 16. The actor was left further distraught after losing Preston last year.

John and Kelly's daughter, Ella had shared a heartbreaking post following her mother's death last year as she wrote, "Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

